EGLE: Company accused of polluting Kalamazoo River ‘paused’ clean up talk

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is threatening action against a company accused of polluting the Kalamazoo River after it broke off negotiations to clean up muck in Morrow Lake.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said in a Friday statement that STS Hydropower and Eagle Creek have “paused” biweekly meetings with EGLE about dredging Morrow Lake.

STS Hydropower and Eagle Creek are accused of releasing sediment downstream. EGLE says it is still responsible for the cleanup it committed to and that EGLE is exploring enforcement options.

“Failure to move forward in a cooperative manner will result in escalated enforcement, which may include litigation,” EGLE said in a statement.