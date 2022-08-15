COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo has reopened after a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. All lanes of eastbound I-94 after Sprinkle Road, Exit 80, were reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

According to a Comstock Township Department of Fire & Rescue Facebook post, someone had to be extricated from a vehicle. No additional information on injuries was released.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the morning.