KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event in Kalamazoo is providing delicious food and drink to help benefit an important community service.

Gryphon Place is hosting the 15th annual ‘Eat Drink Give’ event later this month.

The fundraiser features local cuisine from restaurants such as Four Roses Cafe and WL Socialhouse. There will also be a selection of wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Attendees can also take part in a silent auction and compete for raffle prizes.

While the event promises to be a fun time, organizers say it’s all to benefit the important work the Gryphon Place does.

“Our mission is to help people navigate conflict and crisis, foster resiliency, restore community and support healing. And so how we do that is through our crisis services work. It’s important for us that those having a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide have a safe and confidential place to call for support,” Ashley Kipp, the vice president of crisis services for Gryphon Place. “We’re available 24/7. We have a local helpline for residents to call, but in addition we also are members of the 988 national suicide and crisis lifeline as well, so that we can provide support.”

If you’d like to attend the fundraiser, it’s happening Friday, April 28 at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Kalamazoo Regional Program and Training Center. Tickets are currently on sale for ‘early bird’ pricing at $80. Tickets will increase to $95 beginning April 21.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to gryphon.org.