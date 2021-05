PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — East bound I-94 is closed at US-131 in Portage due to a crash.

The severe crash is blocking both lanes on east bound I-94 S at Westnedge Avenue, the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch said in a statement. Drivers need to get off at US-131 and find an alternate route.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured.

Authorities are not sure when it will open back up again.