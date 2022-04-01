KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A dump truck carrying concrete overturned Friday afternoon and spilled concrete on a road in Kalamazoo.

Around 1:20 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the area of South Sprinkle Road and East Cork Street after receiving reports that a dump truck had rolled over.

Responding officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety learned that a dump truck had rolled and spilled a load of concrete on the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, KDPS said.

Sprinkle Road was shut down to one lane while crews cleaned the scene. It has since reopened.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.