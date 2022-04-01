KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Health Department is urging people who are sexually active to get tested for STDs.

The number of people getting tested has dropped over the last couple of years, and that’s concerning for several reasons.

Kalamazoo County Personal Health Division Chief Penny Born says sexually transmitted diseases are common, but many people may not know they have one. Many STDs have little or no symptoms in the early stages, but left untreated, can cause serious long-term health problems.

Born says the department noticed a drop in the number of cases reported and realized it was actually the testing that had dropped off during the pandemic. There is what Born calls an ‘alarming’ number of cases of syphilis in Kalamazoo County, especially among people ages 19-25, and pregnant women.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services STD clinic is located at 311 E. Alcott Street. It provides free, confidential testing and treatment to anyone 12 and older.