Driver in serious condition after crashing into telephone pole

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in serious condition after a car crashes into a telephone pole in Kalamazoo.

At 12:16 a.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a single car crash into a telephone pole on the 2100 block of Portage Street.

They found a severely damaged car with one person inside, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident. First responders performed life-saving efforts and she was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.