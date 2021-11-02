Driver dead after crash on US-131 in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after a single-car crash on US-131 in Portage Tuesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on US-131 at I-94.

Eyewitnesses told police a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the freeway left the roadway and hit the I-94 bridge, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a release.

By the time first responders arrived on scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, officials say. Attempts to rescue the driver were unsuccessful.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, PDPS said.

Authorities say there were no passengers in the car.

The crash is being investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call PDPS at 329.4567 or Silent Observer at 343.2100 or KalamazooSilentObserver.com.