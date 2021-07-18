Driver dead after Charleston Township crash

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Charleston Township Sunday evening, deputies said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Mercury Drive.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old Battle Creek resident was driving eastbound on Michigan Avenue and didn’t stop for a stop sign at Mercury Drive. The car then hit a northbound vehicle that had the right-of way.

The northbound car then went off the road an overturned. The driver, a 32-year-old of Battle Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The driver of the eastbound car was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.