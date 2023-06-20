PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged in connection with a June 17 shooting in Portage, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Atavion Jamaal-Devito Swindle, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, Portage DPS said.

On June 17, police said they responded to a report of shots fired in Portage. After investigating, police said a man had fired a single shot at another man and had then driven off.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.