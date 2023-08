KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been arrested after a Friday evening shooting in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Lake Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

A man was shot, according to KDPS. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they had made one arrest.

No names were released Friday.

KDPS is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 269.337.8120.