Downtown Ambassadors hit the streets in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re visiting downtown Kalamazoo, you’ll notice a new team keeping things clean and ready to help you out.

The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership launched its Downtown Ambassador program Monday.

The five ambassadors will do things like empty trash cans, sweep sidewalks and shovel snow. Their first project is a two-week push to clear leaves from streets and clean up graffiti. Moving forward, they’ll also do things like give visitors directions.

You’ll see them in blue and gray uniforms on foot, bicycles and in marked cars. They’ll be on duty as early as 7 a.m. all week and may be out until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ambassadors are being funded by a number of institutions including the city and local charities.

Grand Rapids also has a Downtown Ambassador program, which launched in 2013. The same vendor, Block by Block, manages the programs in both cities, as well as many others around the country.