KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say a man who was arrested on separate charges a week after he shot at a car with four people inside in Kalamazoo has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Deshay Malory, 30, received the sentencing for possessing a loaded, stolen firearm as a convicted felon in connection with cocaine dealing, the United States Department of Justice said in a Tuesday release.

It said that on April 4, Malory shot at a car with two adults and two kids inside at a Kalamazoo parking lot. The passenger door was struck.

He was arrested a week later at a convenience store in Kalamazoo with a loaded gun that had been stolen and two plastic bags of cocaine, the DOJ said. It said more plastic bags and a digital scale “with white residue on it” was found in his car.

“Malory’s actions put innocent lives in danger,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in the release. “While no one was injured, all shootings cause harm. The sudden crack of gunfire drives people to live in fear. It especially harms those present, who are all too often haunted by the jarring realization of what might have happened. My office will prosecute shooters to the fullest extent of the law.”