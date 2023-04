Authorities respond after a car was found in the river near Ray Street in Kalamazoo Township. (April 14, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The dive team was called to the Kalamazoo River in Kalamazoo Friday after a car was spotted in the river.

The car went into the water near Ray Street, in the area of Gull Road and Ampersee Avenue, around 4 a.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. It was not immediately clear how.

Around 11 a.m., the dive team was working to determine if anyone was inside.