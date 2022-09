An undated photo of Nathaniel Duvall Brown, courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a Kalamazoo-area man reported missing last week has been found, authorities say.

Nathaniel Brown’s remains were recovered Monday by the dive team, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brown, 20, had last contacted family Thursday night. His car was later found at Woods Lake Park in Kalamazoo.

No cause of death has been released. The sheriff’s office said it would continue to investigate.