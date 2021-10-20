District: No injuries in altercations that caused Kalamazoo Central lockdown

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police were called to Kalamazoo Central High School Wednesday after “multiple altercations,” district officials say, but no one was hurt.

Kalamazoo Public Schools did not release the nature of the altercations.

The school on N. Drake Road locked down amid the police response, prompting rumors about what was happening, but the district stressed that no weapons were involved and that no one was injured.

“Conflicts in our community are spilling over into schools,” Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said in a statement. “I’m calling for our students, parents and community to halt the violence. School is a place for students and staff to feel safe and thrive as learners and violence in our buildings will not be tolerated.”

The statement did not explain what sort of conflict Raichoudhuri was referring to.