KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in more than a decade, the Diocese of Kalamazoo has a new bishop to lead its parishes and ministries across Southwest Michigan.

Bishop Edward Lohse, who most recently served as priest with the Diocese of Erie, was ordained and installed Tuesday at Kalamazoo’s St. Augustine Cathedral, following his appointment by Pope Francis in May. He replaces Bishop Emeritus Paul Bradley, who says he will still be involved in the ministry after his successor takes over, looking to help find solutions jointly as one body.

“People will be able to come to know Bishop Lohse and his approach to things, but I’m sure that he will also be wanting to get to know them and to have that spirit of collaboration of working together,” Bradley said.

Most Rev. Paul Bradley, the bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo. (July 25, 2023)

For 14 years, Bradley led the Diocese of Kalamazoo, home to Catholic parishes across nine Michigan counties — Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch. From his ordination and installation in 2009 to his retirement this year, Bradley, now bishop emeritus, says much has changed in both the Kalamazoo area and the church around the world.

“We can’t just continue to do business as usual, so to speak,” he said. “We all have work to do in order to try to help to share the good news, and that’s really what the church is all about.”

He added the challenges the diocese faces today are not exclusive to the Catholic Church, but get at the core concept of faith.

“If you were filling out a census form, and you get to a point saying, ‘What’s your religion?’ They would say ‘None.’ They’re sometimes called the group of ‘Nones,'” Bradley explained. “That number is somewhere around 60% here in this area. That’s not just Catholics. That’s just people across the board.”

According to the Diocese of Kalamazoo, 11% of the nine-county population identified as Catholic in 2009.

Today, that number has since dropped to 7%. Bradley said one way the church can address these challenges is implementing the synodal process. A concept encouraged by Pope Francis, Bradley explained the three-year process emphasizes being proactive listeners and branching out before teaching others.

“How do we go out to meet them? I think Pope Francis has constantly talked about that very thing — the church going out, not just sitting here, saying ‘Here we are, come’… The church is not the castle on a hill,” Bradley said. “We need to do a better job of bringing people together to (ask), ‘What are some of the issues you’re seeing? What is it that’s keeping you from seeing life beyond the here and now? What are those concerns?’”

Bradley said Lohse has yet to discuss specifics on how the diocese will address these challenges in both churches and schools but said, “all options are on the table.”

Lohse’s ordination and installation makes him the fifth bishop for the Diocese of Kalamazoo, which serves more than 77,000 Southwest Michigan Catholics.