OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman armed with a knife robbed a gas station near Kalamazoo on Sunday, deputies say.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 6150 Stadium Drive near 9th Street in Oshtemo Township. A woman believed to be in her 50s entered the gas station and left multiple times, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. It said she eventually went into the bathroom, before coming out with a knife.

The sheriff’s office said she went behind the counter and held the gas station clerk at knifepoint. Deputies say she stole around $150.

The woman ran across the street and went behind a nearby nursing home, authorities say. Deputies tried to find her with a K-9 but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.