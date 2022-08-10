COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is in custody after threatening a family with a gun at a Walmart near Kalamazoo and then leading deputies on a chase Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 6065 Gull Road near E G Avenue in Comstock Township. Law enforcement received reports of someone threatening a family with a handgun during a confrontation, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

After deputies got there, witnesses saw the suspect leaving the story. The deputies told the suspect to stop, but the suspect refused and fled in a sedan, the sheriff’s office said. It said once deputies caught up with the vehicle, they tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. Deputies were able to use spike strips to deflate the tires but the driver continued on.

The sheriff’s office said this put “the motoring public in great danger.”

The suspect drove into a residential neighborhood and the sheriff’s office intentionally crashed with the vehicle. Deputies say the teenager got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect, a 17-year-old, faces charges of felonious assault, fleeing and eluding, resisting/obstructing officers and felony firearm, authorities say.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.