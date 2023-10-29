TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies did not find any suspects or victims after a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:31 p.m., deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Elm Valley Road near S. 9th Street in Texas Township after witnesses called reporting “numerous gun shots,” deputies said.

One witness said two men were seen running away.

Deputies arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no suspects or victims. They suspect it may have been a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.