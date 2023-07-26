COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of firing a shot when confronted by a Comstock Township enforcement officer on Wednesday morning.

At 11:21 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, the enforcement officer was checking the Comstock Cemetery for illegal dumping and came upon a man in the area.

The man pulled out a gun and fired a shot, the sheriff’s office said.

A Comstock Township spokesman told News 8 that the officer was unharmed but was shaken up.

“There was an incident in Comstock Cemetery involving one of our employees. That employee is safe and well. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was involved. We’re asking the public to direct all questions to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at this time.” Comstock Township

Michigan State Police and Great Lakes Drone Company helped deputies in the search for the man, but he had not been found as of Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any surveillance images of the suspect.