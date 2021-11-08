Deputies seek driver after bicyclist killed in Kzoo Co. hit-and-run

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help as they search for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday.

The crash happened at 5:42 p.m. on Gull Road near Rockingham Avenue in Comstock Township.

Deputies say a bicyclist was struck by a car and died at the scene. No information about the victim was released.

The driver left before deputies arrived.

The car is described as a yellow Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe. Investigators say the car should have damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.