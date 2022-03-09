Deputies seek 2nd suspect in Vicksburg mail theft

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they know who stole mail from Vicksburg. One of them has already confessed but police are still looking for the second.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department received video of the mail thieves. By Wednesday, they found and interviewed the female suspect, whose name they did not release. In the interview, she confessed to stealing mail at the location in the video, as well as to stealing mail at other locations in the area.

The sheriff’s department is still searching for the other suspect, 20-year-old Rocky William Thomas, who is also wanted for other crimes. He is around five-foot-five to five-foot-seven and approximately 179 pounds. He is known to stay at various hotels in the Kalamazoo area, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.