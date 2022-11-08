KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who led police on a 44-mile chase through Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, deputies found a wanted felon at Pavilion Estates, located near the intersection of E. N Avenue and S. 29th Street in Pavilion Township.

Deputies tried to pull over the suspect, a 22-year-old man, but he drove away. The pursuit went on for 44 miles through Pavilion Township, Comstock Township, Richland Township, Kalamazoo Township, Kalamazoo, Oshtemo Township and back into Kalamazoo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was hit by stop sticks and stopped on Dwight Avenue north of E. Main Street. The suspect ran away from the scene and has not been found.

The suspect is wanted on multiple charges, including assaulting an officer, fleeing and eluding, domestic assault, and felon in possession of a firearm. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.