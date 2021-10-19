Deputies search for missing man last seen in Comstock Twp.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who walked away from a group home near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Ryan Kuyers, 21, walked away from the home on E. G Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets in Comstock Township, northeast of Kalamazoo, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Kuyers is described as being around 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and carrying a backpack.

The sheriff’s office searched the area and has not found him as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.