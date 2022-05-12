OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Rose Arbour Avenue near the intersection of 9th Street and H Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

The victim was hit while standing outside of his truck on the side of the road. He received minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Jeep or Toyota. The driver is described as a woman in her late teens or early 20s with blonde hair.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.