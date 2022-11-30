OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are telling drivers to be on the lookout for six emus on the loose near Kalamazoo Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, emus are large flightless birds with an average height of 5.7 feet. The birds are also fast runners and can reach up to 31 mph.

The sheriff’s office advised drivers in the area to use caution.

If you see one of the flightless birds, you can call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.488.8911.