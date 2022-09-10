An undated photo of Nathaniel Duvall, courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Nathaniel Duvall Brown last contacted family and friends on Thursday around 9:30 p.m., deputies say. They describe him as 5’10” and around 175 to 180 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

The sheriff’s office said Brown’s vehicle was found at Woods Lake Park on Oakland Drive near Parkview Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen or heard from Brown to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821.