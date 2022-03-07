Deputies release name of woman hit, killed by train

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the woman who died Friday after she was hit by a train near Kalamazoo.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of W KL Avenue near Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

An Amtrack passenger train hit a woman walking along the train tracks, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release. It said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the woman as 25-year-old Kaitlyn Elizabeth Obuchowski, of Portage.

No one else was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.