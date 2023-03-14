OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Kalamazoo Thursday, deputies say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of N Jefferson Commons, near the intersection of S 9th Street and W Kl Avenue in Oshtemo township. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a person with a gunshot wound and gave them emergency aid, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The victim was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect, a 19-year-old, was interviewed and arrested.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.