ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died in a crash near Plainwell Thursday, deputies say.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of West B Avenue near 6th Street in Alamo Township. A vehicle turned left out of a driveway and crashed with a westbound vehicle, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the westbound vehicle left the road and hit an embankment, went airborne and hit a tree.

The driver of the westbound vehicle died at the scene, deputies say.

No one else was in the car with them.

The sheriff’s office said the other driver had minor injuries.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, deputies say, while drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.