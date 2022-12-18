COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died in a crash near Galesburg on Sunday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of East ML Avenue near S 35th Street in Comstock Township. A westbound SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to pass a slower vehicle, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

After the driver passed the other vehicle, he lost control. Deputies say he went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 61-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.