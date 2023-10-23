COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers asked drivers to avoid an area in Comstock Township Monday night as they responded to a “serious crash.”

Comstock Fire and Rescue’s Station 9-3, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police showed up to the scene on East Michigan Avenue between VanBruggen Street and North 33rd Street.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

The scene of a crash in Comstock Township Monday night. (Oct. 23, 2023) The scene of a crash in Comstock Township Monday night. (Oct. 23, 2023)

In a Facebook post just before 10 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours while the scene was investigated by deputies and MSP.