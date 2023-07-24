OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex near Kalamazoo Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 8:15 p.m. Sunday that deputies received a report of a shooting at the Concord Place Apartments on W. KL Avenue near S. Drake Road.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital, according to KCSO. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the shooting or release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.