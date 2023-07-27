KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man who was shot at an apartment complex near Kalamazoo died from his injuries.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Davion Lamar Johnson, 21, died after Sunday’s shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the Concord Place Apartments on W. KL Avenue near S. Drake Road.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the shooting, if anyone has been arrested or release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.