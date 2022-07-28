CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening his adult son with a gun and firing shots south of Galesburg early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Around 4:50 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 to report that his father had attacked him and was threatening him with a gun. He said he had barricaded himself in his bedroom and he was too afraid to try to escape. During the call, the dispatcher could hear gunshots in the background.

Deputies and Kalamazoo County Metro SWAT were sent to the home on Pineayr Drive off of S. 38th Street south of E L Avenue in Climax Township. They negotiated with the suspect and he ultimately gave himself up peacefully, the sheriff’s office said.

The son was not hurt.

The suspect, whose name was not released Thursday, was jailed pending arraignment. The sheriff’s office did not list exactly what charges he was expected to face.