An undated courtesy photo of Heather Mae Kelley. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.

Heather Mae Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec. 10. The sheriff’s office said she is described as a white female, 5 foot 8 inches and 125 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said that there’s evidence that she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Silent Observer is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to her being found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.