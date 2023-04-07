COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing Comstock Township teen.

Sophie Miller, 17, of Comstock Township, was last seen walking on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. 26th Street. She is described as 5 foot 10 inches and 125 pounds with straight black hair with blond undertones, brown eyes and pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a light-colored top, a long white/cream-colored coat with a pink Nike baseball hat.

The sheriff’s office said Miller is believed to still be in Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.