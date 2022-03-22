OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple juveniles were arrested for car thefts in the Kalamazoo area in two separate incidents Tuesday, deputies say. In one of the incidents, juveniles stole a construction vehicle while trying to get away from state troopers.

The first incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Deputies had responded that morning to a report of a stolen vehicle, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Several car thefts had happened in that area overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

A deputy saw the stolen vehicle that afternoon at Portage Street and Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle sped off but then crashed at the intersection of Lake and Race streets.

Officials say the suspect ran on foot, but after a chase with officers of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety the juvenile was arrested. The juvenile now faces multiple charges.

The second incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers with KDPS had told the sheriff’s office about a stolen vehicle in the area of Stadium Drive and 6th Street in Oshtemo Township.

When deputies tried to make contact, the vehicle sped off, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies did not pursue it.

Michigan State Police troopers later saw it on I-94 near Portage Road. The troopers tried to pull it over at Sprinkle Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle sped off again, and state troopers were able to disable it on Kilgore Road at Portage Road.

Authorities say three suspects ran from the scene toward I-94 and then stole a construction vehicle from a construction site. They hit several vehicles while leaving the area with the vehicle.

Deputies later saw it at Portage Road and Winters Drive and again tried to pull them over, but the vehicle took off on Romance Road before the suspects left it and ran.

After tracking the suspects down, three juveniles were taken into custody on multiple charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about either incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.