Deputies investigate homicide at Galesburg apartment complex

Authorities are investigating a homicide at the Galesburg Village Apartments in Galesburg Thursday, June 3, 2021.

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Galesburg Thursday morning.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said authorities were called shortly before 7 a.m. to the Galesburg Village Apartments, located on N. 35th Street near E. Michigan Avenue.

A suspect is in custody. Fuller said there is no threat to the public at this time.

No additional information surrounding the homicide was released Thursday morning.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.