OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a hit-and-run near Kalamazoo Wednesday, deputies say.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Rose Arbor Avenue off of N 9th Street in Oshtemo Township.

A lawn service employee was hit by a vehicle and the driver did not stop, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The vehicle was a white SUV, deputies say.

The extent of the lawn service employee’s injuries is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8749 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.