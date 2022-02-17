Deputies investigate armed robbery near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery at a Dunham’s near Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Dunham’s Store on W Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

A man and a woman entered the store and went to the hunting gear area. There, the man forced an employee into a bathroom and then pulled out a handgun, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. They told him to stay there and took his keys, which gave them access to the gun counter.

The first suspect is described as a Black Man standing at about 6’6″ tall with a medium-length beard. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a black head covering, wire frame glasses, a red bass pro jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a white woman standing at about 5’1″ tall with brown-red dyed hair. The sheriff’s office said she was wearing heavy makeup, a long leather jacket, a gray shirt, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.