Deputies investigate armed robbery near Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo county sheriff's office_99405

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery at a Dunham’s near Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Dunham’s Store on W Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

A man and a woman entered the store and went to the hunting gear area. There, the man forced an employee into a bathroom and then pulled out a handgun, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. They told him to stay there and took his keys, which gave them access to the gun counter.

The first suspect is described as a Black Man standing at about 6’6″ tall with a medium-length beard. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a black head covering, wire frame glasses, a red bass pro jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a white woman standing at about 5’1″ tall with brown-red dyed hair. The sheriff’s office said she was wearing heavy makeup, a long leather jacket, a gray shirt, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!