OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the driver who died in a crash near Kalamazoo.

On Friday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jared Watson, 24, of Delton.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of US-131 near Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township. Three people were injured in the crash, one critically.

On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Watson, who was critically injured in the crash died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office said he was the at-fault driver.

Investigators said Watson was trying to pass vehicles at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle lost control, rolled over and he was thrown from the car, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.