COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 48-year-old driving a go-kart died Monday after a crash in Comstock Township, deputies say.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 8900 block of East Michigan Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a go-kart was heading west on East Michigan Avenue with no lights when it was rear-ended by a GMC 1500 pickup truck.

The crash sent the go-kart into the eastbound lane, and the go-kart was then hit by a Dodge Journey, according to deputies.

The go-kart’s driver, a 48-year-old from Galesburg, died on scene, deputies said. The victim’s name was not released Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the GMC’s driver for driving under the influence of alcohol.