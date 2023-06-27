GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died in a Galesburg crash Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. on the 400 block of North 35th Street, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Although deputies and officers attempted to save the pedestrian’s life once they arrived, the pedestrian — a Galesburg resident — died on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle, a Richland resident, was not hurt, deputies said.

Deputies are investigating. No names were released Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to avoid North 35th Street between Michigan Avenue and East HJ Avenue, but deputies said they anticipate opening the road by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.