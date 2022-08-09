OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. at a Walmart in Oshtemo Township, located on 9th Street near W Main Street. A 65-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot when a maroon sedan hit her, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the driver did so “intentionally.”

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say there is no known relationship between the woman and the suspect, a 32-year-old from Kalamazoo.

It is under investigation.

The suspect has been arrested and faces charges of 1st degree homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100, or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.