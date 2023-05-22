COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person claimed to have a bomb while trying to rob a Kalamazoo-area Applebee’s Sunday, deputies say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Applebee’s on Gull Road near 26th Street in Comstock Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called there when the suspect made a bomb threat. The person was arrested without incident.

Undersheriff Jim VanDyken told News 8 there was no bomb. The restaurant was not evacuated.

The suspect’s name was not released Monday pending arraignment on felony charges.