OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an apartment was struck by several bullets near Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:30 a.m., it received multiple reports of shots fired at the Evergreen South Apartments located near the intersection of S. 11th Street and Parkview Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

Investigators said one apartment unit was struck, and the five people inside were not injured, according to a KCSO news release.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.