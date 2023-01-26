OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed in a crash west of Kalamazoo after his pickup ran off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies were called to Almena Drive between 4th Street and Summerset Drive in Oshtemo Township around 11 a.m. Thursday. Arriving deputies found that a pickup truck headed west on Almena Drive lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a tree.

The driver, 70-year-old Alan Dudycha of Paw Paw was pronounced dead at the scene. Dudycha was the only person in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said speed and icy road conditions were most likely factors in the crash.