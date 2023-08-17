GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two pedestrians were injured in a crash in Galesburg.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a crash involving pedestrians near the intersection of W. Battle Creek Street and E. Michigan Avenue in Galesburg.

Investigators say a vehicle struck two juveniles who were trying to cross the street.

The sheriff’s office said the pedestrians were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.